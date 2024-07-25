Three-way tie at Toowoomba Legends - PGA of Australia

Queensland pair Christopher Taylor and Andre Stolz were joined by Victorian Tony Collier atop the podium today, as all three players fired a 3-under 67 to claim the Advanced Electrical Toowoomba Golf Club Legends Pro-Am.

This makes it win number six already this year for Stolz, who is dominating the PGA Legends Tour, alongside Taylor who also made it six wins for the year at Toowoomba.

For Collier, this marked his first win in quite some time, as he finally broke through after close calls at both Cobar and Warren.

Heavy fog forced a delay in play until the afternoon with 25 groups of five hitting the range-top layout.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

Andre Stolz: “Yeah I love it, the layout here’s very interesting, you know a lot of undulation and a lot of different holes going on. The course is in amazing condition from when I was last here a few years ago, and it was good fun to play today.”

Tony Collier: “We moved pretty well, I think we finished in under five hours. It’s good to be here, it’s my fourth year here and I love the track and love the club.

“I just said to these boys (Stolz and Taylor), ‘it’s just another day in the office for you two but it’s my first win for 17-18 years so I’m pretty wrapped.

“Just hung in there. I always battle with my short game but it wasn’t as bad as normal.”

Christopher Taylor: “It was good to make it on time and hit a couple of balls next to Andre. I thought just watching him might inspire me, and I went out and tied him!”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

67 Christopher Taylor, Tony Collier, Andre Stolz

69 John Onions, Brad Burns

70 Russell Swanson, Stephen Woodhead, Murray Lott, Adam Henwood, Michael Harwood, Simon Tooman

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour tomorrow heads just down the road to the Provincial Distributors Legends Pro-Am at City Golf Club.