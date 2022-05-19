Three-way tie at Mackay Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Three players will start the second round with a share of the lead after a day of excellent scoring in Round 1 of the 2022 PIMS Group Mackay Pro-Am at Mackay Golf Club.

The start of the North Queensland leg of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series has drawn a quality field of 33 PGA Professionals with two wily veterans in Michael Wright and Sam Brazel and New South Welshman Andrew Campbell edging one shot clear after day one.

The trio each posted rounds of four-under 67 to be a shot ahead of Brisbane’s Tim Hart (68) followed by Brett Rankin (69), Brad Burns (69) and Jay Mackenzie (69) in a share of fifth.

Beginning his round from the par-3 fifth hole, Campbell picked up birdies at seven and eight but it would be an eagle at the par-5 18th and further birdies at one and three that would see him end the day with a share of the lead.

“Mentally I’m feeling great, when you’re hitting the ball well it makes it easier to shrug of any errors,” said Campbell, the 2017 Vanuatu Open champion.

“Tee to green is really good at the moment and it’s nice to see the putts drop and hopefully they don’t stop.”

Wright carried forward his strong finish to the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season to go bogey free in the opening round, making birdie at three of the par 5s and the par-3 17th to be tied at the top.

“It was a nice day out today,” said Wright, who was tied for fifth at the WA PGA Championship at Kalgoorlie.

“Course is looking really good considering the conditions this region has had.

“It was really nice to be out with the young fella on the bag and hopefully tomorrow I can keep charging.”

Friday’s final round begins at 7.24am with the last group to tee off at 11.08am.