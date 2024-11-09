Garcia claims first title in three-way tie at Yarram - PGA of Australia

Another professional claiming the first win of his career featured in a three-way tie for top spot at The Middle of Everywhere Yarram Pro-Am today.

A day after Ed Donoghue broke through for his maiden success on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series at Traralgon, this time it was Zinyo Garcia (NSW) earning his first title, shooting a 4-under-par to sit alongside Matt Millar (ACT) and Alex Edge (NSW).

The trio was two shots clear of their nearest rivals.

While it was victory No.1 for Garcia, Millar’s pro-am win count now sits in excess of 50 in the past 10 years alone.

Edge’s victory added to his Tasmanian Open title in April.

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

Garcia came into the event a bit under-prepared after making a late commitment to the final leg of the Gippsland swing.

However made a fast track with three birdies in his first four holes. He ended up with a tally of eight birdies for the day, including two to close out his round to claim a share of top spot.

Miller’s round featured five birdies, including going back-to-back twice at the third and fourth and eighth and ninth as he posted a front nine of 33. The back nine had just the one birdie at the par-4 13th.

Meanwhile Edge was 1-over through his first five holes before picking up shots on the fifth, eighth, ninth, 10th and 12th.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

Garcia said: “It feels pretty good because it’s been a bit tough of late. The game feels like it’s there but the scores haven’t been really showing it. The course is on a great bit of land, the land is really good and it’s a club that’s volunteer run. It’s absolutely amazing really. If anyone is down this way, I’d recommend playing it.”

Edge said: “I kept it in play all day and that gave me some chances. It was nice to come back and play here again. There’s a bit of emphasis on where you need to hit your next shot from and I enjoy that type of golf rather than trying to bludgeon it everywhere.”

Millar said: “It’s exciting to get a win again. It’s been a bit up and down the last few weeks or so. It’s always a pleasure to come back to Yarram. They do a wonderful job here. A lot of golf courses could take note of what they do here as a group of volunteers. It’s just amazing.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

68: Matthew Millar (ACT); Zinyo Garcia (NSW); Alex Edge (NSW)

70: Jack Chrystie (Vic); Toby Walker (Vic)

71: Rick Kulacz (WA)

72: Dean Mulley (NSW); Darren Bowman (Vic); Samuel Slater (Qld); Anthony Choat (Vic); Alexander Simpson (NSW); Tom Ryan (Vic)

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series welcomes a new event at Hidden Valley Golf and Country Club, north of Melbourne, on Sunday.