Three eagles carry Kulacz to Karratha triumph

Rick Kulacz has recorded his second adidas Pro-Am Series win in the space of two weeks but it took three eagles including a hole-out wedge at the par-4 15th to do it.

Joint winner at the Capel Pro-Am on June 2, Kulacz stumbled out of the blocks with an opening bogey but recovered in spectacular fashion to post 7-under 65 and a one-stroke win at the Rio Tinto Karratha Pro-Am at Karratha Country Club.

With players challenged by winds gusting up to 30km/h, Kulacz took 2-iron off the tee at the par-5 sixth and then hit 7-iron to 18 feet, dropping the putt from the fringe to get to 3-under on his round.

He dropped a shot at the par-4 ninth but got that back and then some with the second eagle of his round at the par-5 12th.

Kulacz hit driver and gap wedge to 12 feet at the 449-metre par 5 but the highlight came three holes later when he holed a wedge from 107 metres at the 380-metre par-4 15th.

The only other time Kulacz has made three eagles in a single round was in the opening round of the Mandurah Easter Amateur in 2005 and it was enough to finish one clear of recent South West Open champion Brady Watt.

It was a case of ‘what if’ for Watt who rattled off an incredible 10 birdies in his round but was left to rue two bogeys and a double-bogey at the 378m par-4 seventh in his total of 6-under 66 to finish tied for second alongside Victorian Peter Wilson.

A double-bogey at the par-4 first was the only sour point in Andrew Kelly’s round of 5-under 67 as he took fourth spot with Jason Chellew’s round of 4-under 68 good enough for fifth on his own.

The next adidas Pro-Am Series in Western Australia is the $30,000 Roy Hill Pro-Am at Port Hedland Golf Club from Saturday where Kulacz, Kelly and Wilson will again be among the fancied chances.