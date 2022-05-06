Thompson a first-time winner at Forbes Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Central West product Dylan Thompson has broken through for the maiden adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win of his career at the Forbes Pro-Am.

A regular winner of trainee matches during his three years completing the PGA’s Membership Pathway Program, the Bathurst golfer has had limited playing opportunities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but was a man on a mission at Forbes Golf Club on Friday.

Starting from the fourth hole, Thompson made birdie at three of his opening four holes and when he made eagle at the par-5 16th was six-under on his round and leaving the rest of the field in his wake.

There were bogeys at 16, 17 and one but given he was the only player to break par in the tricky conditions he had more than enough shots up his sleeve.

His round of three-under 69 earned Thompson a three-stroke win and a significant moment in his young career.

“I’m just really happy to get my first win out here,” said Thompson.

“I got off to a great start and played really solid all day, even though I dropped a few shots late in the round.”

Four players – Steven Jeffress, Steven Conran, Euan Walters and Alex Edge – all finished tied for second at even-par 72, Queensland’s Aden Morrison (73) and host Professional Adam Demidjuk (74) finishing sixth and seventh respectively.

It was a productive day for the Conran family with Steven’s son James shooting one-under 70 in the second round of the Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship to be tied for 17th heading into the weekend.