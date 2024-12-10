The state of play as the Christmas breaks nears - PGA of Australia

With just one event to be played before the Christmas break, this week’s Gippsland Super 6, there has been plenty of recent movement on the all-important Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

The top-three players at season’s end will receive DP World Tour cards for the following season, an opportunity that can quickly transform one’s career as David Micheluzzi – 2022/23 Order of Merit winner – has shown this year.

The clear frontrunner is Elvis Smylie at 1247.56 points, courtesy of wins at the Bowra & O’Dea Nexus Advisernet WA Open and the BMW Australian PGA Championship, he is well clear of Cameron Smith in second at 735.68.

Smith will more than likely not be returning to the Tour this season, and so while he has a solid base, others below him should be able to chip away and chase him down in the new year.

Ford NSW Open winner Lucas Herbert, who sits in third at 717.06, however will be returning for the Webex Players Series Murray River in late January to add to his tally.

Two-time Tour winner this season, Jack Buchanan sits in fourth 620.11, and while he is not in Gippsland this week, the South Australian will be back post-Christmas eager to make a push for one of the DP World Tour cards on offer early in his professional career.

Curtis Luck and Marc Leishman, who both play most of their golf internationally are in fifth and sixth position respectively, largely due to solid performances in the Aussie majors. Corey Lamb is sitting in seventh at 374.14, and with no one else above him on the standings in the field this week, has a clear run to move up before Christmas.

Finishing tied-second at both the Webex Players Series South Australia and Ford NSW Open, Lamb returned to the pointy end of the leaderboard last week at the Vic PGA finishing seventh.

A breakthrough win feels just around the corner for Lamb, and if it comes this week in Warragul, the man from the Hunter Valley would make some serious inroads towards finishing amongst the top-three.

New South Wales young gun Harrison Crowe is eighth at 323.58, and having only played four events, will be a favourite to keep climbing in 2025 having returned to his home circuit after spending the year playing primarily on the Asian Tour.

Just below Lamb and Crowe in ninth is Anthony Quayle, who came back from a seven-shot penalty at last week’s Vic PGA to finish in third.

Having only played five events this season, Quayle has quickly amassed his 322.17 points, plenty coming from his stunning week at the BMW Australian PGA Championship where a closing 63 had him finish in a tie for third.

In his first season as a professional, Jasper Stubbs has made a great start, currently sneaking inside the top-10 at 307.03. The Victorian’s share of third at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open helping him along nicely.

A large group of players sit just outside the top-10, and with Lamb and Quayle the only players from the top bunch in the field at Warragul, some notable movement could have occurred when the Order of Merit is updated on Monday morning.