The Scramble Championship Finals Preview - PGA of Australia

One of the most iconic events on the Australian golfing calendar, the Scramble Championship Final returns to the stunning Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club on the Gold Coast this December 5 – 8.

A landmark occasion, 2022 marks the 30th iteration of The Scramble – Australia’s largest and most successful teams’ event – and the first time the Final has been at Sanctuary Cove since 1994.

General Manager of Tournament and Event Operations at the PGA of Australia, Natalie McIlroy is thrilled to see it return to the Gold Cost and to welcome all the finalists.

“Sanctuary Cove hosted the Championship Final in the early years of The Scramble, she said. “So, it is fitting that we return for the 30th.

“The final has been held on the Sunshine Coast at Twin Waters Golf Club and the Novotel Sunshine Coast Resort in recent years and we would like to thank them for their wonderful hospitality over the years.”

This week’s Championship Final is the culmination of the two sections of the Scramble; the mixed and women’s draws coming together at one venue to play for their respective titles.

Across one practice day and three rounds of competition, twenty teams from around Australia will compete for the Mixed Scramble Championship Final, and six teams from six states, compete for the Women’s Scramble Championship.

Already a thrill to be competing in the Championship Final, to qualify teams must have won their local Scramble and a regional final. A significant achievement in itself, in 2022, nearly 300 Scramble events took place, seeing almost 25,000 golfers take part.

The all-inclusive trip for qualifiers will include four rounds of golf in tournament conditions, event functions, accommodation and flights, all for the honour to be crowned the 30th mixed champions and 17th women’s champions.

“Qualifying for the Championship Final is really the major prize of The Scramble,” said McIlroy. “And I am sure that all of the finalists will be very excited at the prospect of spending a few days at Sanctuary Cove.”

One of the major drawcards of The Scramble every year, is the chance to play alongside a PGA Professional. Australia’s accredited experts in golf, each team will be allocated a PGA Professional for the week, who will be able to provide guidance, advice and more than likely a straight tee shot to navigate the Championship layout at the Palms Course at Sanctuary Cove.

PGA of Australia Events Manager, Louise Meagher knows just how valuable this will be right throughout the Championship Final.

“It’s wonderful to welcome twenty-six PGA Professionals who will form part of all of the teams this week,” she said. “It is always a real thrill for our competitors to play with them and it is such a valuable experience.”

A sentiment echoed by Geoff Stewart, General Manager of the PGA Membership and Education Department, he supports the inclusion of PGA Professionals in the Championship Final.

“It is one of the unique parts about our game that players of varying abilities can all play together and enjoy the experience,” he said. “PGA Professionals have a wealth of knowledge and experience, and it’s wonderful that they will have the chance to share that directly with golfers on the course this week.”

All the action kicks off tomorrow, with first groups off at 7:30am.

The Scramble Championship Final is an elimination format Ambrose, with conditions outlined below:

All team members tee off each hole

Team chooses the shot they are going to use

The golfer whose shot is taken is eliminated from participating in the next shot

A player is only eliminated for the one shot following his/her selected shot

This process continues up until the ball is on the putting green, and then all four players have the opportunity to sink the putt.

Each team member’s tee shot must be used at least three (3) times per round

Congratulations to all teams who have qualified and good luck!

FINALISTS (MIXED)

Brighton Lakes Golf Club (NSW); Keysborough Golf Club (VIC); Brisbane River Golf Club (QLD)

Ulverstone Golf Club (TAS); Warrnambool Golf Club (VIC); Pinjarra Golf Club (WA)

Broome Golf Club (WA); Leeton Golf Club (NSW); Blackwood Golf Club (SA); Kiama Golf Club (NSW)

Hervey Bay Golf and Country Club (QLD); Yowani Golf Club (ACT); Sarina Golf Club (QLD)

Yamba Golf and Country Club (NSW); Shelly Beach Golf Club (NSW); Cranbourne Golf Club (VIC)

Mudgee Golf Club (NSW); Windaroo Lakes Golf Club (QLD); Fairbairn Golf Club (NSW); Ayr Golf Club (QLD)

FINALISTS (WOMEN’S)

Lucindale Golf Club (SA); Lakelands Country Club (WA); Launceston Golf Club (TAS); Coffs Harbours Golf Club (NSW); Queanbeyan Golf Club (ACT); Howlong Golf Club (NSW)

More information on The Scramble Championship Final is available HERE