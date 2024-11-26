'The Pro Will Know' campaign launches nation-wide - PGA of Australia

A new national marketing campaign highlighting the expertise of PGA Professionals across all areas of the golf industry has gone live.

Launched during the final round of the BMW Australian PGA Championship on Sunday, ‘The Pro Will Know’ is designed highlight that PGA Professionals are there to assist all golfers with everything they need to enjoy the sport.

Whether it’s coaching, equipment, club-fitting, course management, or anything else to do with our sport, PGA Professionals and the ones every golfer should engage with.

“With their extensive knowledge, training, and passion for the sport, PGA Professionals are unquestionably the experts in golf,” said Geoff Stewart, General Manager – Education and Training for the PGA of Australia.

“At every level of the game, PGA Professionals are there to guide all types of golfers in their journey in the sport.

“From beginners just getting started through to the scratch marker looking for the putter that fits them perfectly, PGA Professionals are there to provide friendly, expert advice.

“We hope that this latest campaign emphasises that in a fun way that I’m sure every golfer can relate to.”