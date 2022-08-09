The PGA of Australia announces perfect pairing with First Creek Wines - PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia is delighted to welcome First Creek Wines as the Official Wine Partner of the PGA of Australia and the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

First Creek Wines is a family-owned and operated winery located in the Hunter Valley, New South Wales with a passion for producing great wine.

The multi-year deal will see First Creek Wines served at all PGA of Australia events including the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, all State PGA Events and The Webex Players Series, which is where the partnership was first seeded.

The PGA of Australia’s Commercial Director of Australasia Michael McDonald said the partnership came about following a successful partnership venture for a single event in 2021.

“The partnership with First Creek Wines is something we’re really proud of at the PGA of Australia and exemplifies our commitment to delivering value for our partners,” McDonald said.

“The longer-term and more expansive partnership we’re announcing today came off the back of a successful smaller partnership earlier this year at The Webex Player Series Sydney.

“First Creek Wines have collected a series of awards and accolades over the years and the PGA of Australia is delighted to be bringing a wine partner on board that reflects our values in its drive to achieve the highest standard in their field.

“We are excited about the future of our partnership with First Creek Wines.”

Founder and Managing Director of First Creek Wines Greg Silkman said First Creek Wines is at an exciting point in its history.

“First Creek Wines is one of the premier producers in the Hunter Valley and we’re excited to share our wines with even more people through our partnership with the PGA of Australia,” Silkman said.

“As the Official Wine Partner of the PGA of Australia, there is so much opportunity for us to introduce our wines to more people at the nation’s biggest golfing events.

“We are a family owned and operated business and there is a natural alignment between our brand at First Creek Wines and the PGA of Australia which made the decision to expand our partnership an easy one.”

The future of the partnership between First Creek Wines and the PGA of Australia is already being mapped out with a bespoke range of golf wines already under development.