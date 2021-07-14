The Open: Round 1, Round 2 tee times and TV schedule

Scottish Open champion Min Woo Lee will have the honour of being the first Australian to tee off at the 149th Open Championship starting Thursday afternoon AEST from Royal St George’s Golf Club in England.

The last of the 11 Australians to qualify for The Open by virtue of his playoff victory at The Renaissance Club on Sunday, Lee will tee off at 4.30pm AEST alongside South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout and England’s Sam Horsfield in his first start in a major championship.

The release of the draw has highlighted some marquee groupings featuring some of Australia’s leading contenders.

Victorian Marc Leishman has been paired with 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari and England’s Matt Wallace, Adam Scott will play the first two rounds alongside American Justin Thomas and local hope Tommy Fleetwood with Cameron Smith to follow in the group behind Scott with major champions Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed.

In his first Open championship since 2012 Brad Kennedy has been paired with two-time Open champion Padraig Harrington and England’s Sam Forgan while Matt Jones has been grouped with Kiwi qualifier Daniel Hillier and Germany’s Marcel Siem.

There will be 47 hours of live coverage of The Open on Fox Sports 505 starting from 3.30pm Thursday afternoon.

Round 1 tee times AEST Thursday

4.30pm Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield

6.14pm Lucas Herbert, Sam Burns, Jorge Campillo

9.20pm Jason Day, Joost Luiten, Johannes Veerman

9.31pm Aaron Pike, John Catlin, Romain Langasque

9.42pm Brad Kennedy, Padraig Harrington, Sam Forgan

10.04pm Ryan Fox, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick

10.15pm Marc Leishman, Francesco Molinari, Matt Wallace

10.37pm Jason Scrivener, Keith Mitchell, Sam Bairstow (a)

11.37pm Matt Jones, Daniel Hillier, Marcel Siem

12.10am Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

12.21am Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed

12.54am Deyen Lawson, Kurt Kitayama, Poom Saksansin

Round 2 tee times AEST Friday

4.19pm Jason Day, Joost Luiten, Johannes Veerman

4.30pm Aaron Pike, John Catlin, Romain Langasque

4.41pm Brad Kennedy, Padraig Harrington, Sam Forgan

5.03pm Ryan Fox, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick

5.14pm Marc Leishman, Francesco Molinari, Matt Wallace

5.36pm Jason Scrivener, Keith Mitchell, Sam Bairstow (a)

6.36pm Matt Jones, Daniel Hillier, Marcel Siem

7.09pm Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

7.20pm Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed

7.53pm Deyen Lawson, Kurt Kitayama, Poom Saksansin

9.31pm Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield

11.15pm Lucas Herbert, Sam Burns, Jorge Campillo

TV schedule

Thursday: Live 3.30pm-5am on Fox Sports 505

Friday: Live 3.30pm-5am on Fox Sports 505

Saturday: Live 7pm-5am on Fox Sports 505

Sunday: Live 6pm-4am on Fox Sports 505