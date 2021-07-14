The Open: Round 1, Round 2 tee times and TV schedule


Scottish Open champion Min Woo Lee will have the honour of being the first Australian to tee off at the 149th Open Championship starting Thursday afternoon AEST from Royal St George’s Golf Club in England.

The last of the 11 Australians to qualify for The Open by virtue of his playoff victory at The Renaissance Club on Sunday, Lee will tee off at 4.30pm AEST alongside South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout and England’s Sam Horsfield in his first start in a major championship.

The release of the draw has highlighted some marquee groupings featuring some of Australia’s leading contenders.

Victorian Marc Leishman has been paired with 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari and England’s Matt Wallace, Adam Scott will play the first two rounds alongside American Justin Thomas and local hope Tommy Fleetwood with Cameron Smith to follow in the group behind Scott with major champions Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed.

In his first Open championship since 2012 Brad Kennedy has been paired with two-time Open champion Padraig Harrington and England’s Sam Forgan while Matt Jones has been grouped with Kiwi qualifier Daniel Hillier and Germany’s Marcel Siem.

There will be 47 hours of live coverage of The Open on Fox Sports 505 starting from 3.30pm Thursday afternoon.

Round 1 tee times AEST Thursday

4.30pm                Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield

6.14pm                Lucas Herbert, Sam Burns, Jorge Campillo

9.20pm                Jason Day, Joost Luiten, Johannes Veerman

9.31pm                Aaron Pike, John Catlin, Romain Langasque

9.42pm                Brad Kennedy, Padraig Harrington, Sam Forgan

10.04pm              Ryan Fox, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick

10.15pm              Marc Leishman, Francesco Molinari, Matt Wallace

10.37pm              Jason Scrivener, Keith Mitchell, Sam Bairstow (a)

11.37pm              Matt Jones, Daniel Hillier, Marcel Siem

12.10am              Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

12.21am              Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed

12.54am              Deyen Lawson, Kurt Kitayama, Poom Saksansin

Round 2 tee times AEST Friday

4.19pm                Jason Day, Joost Luiten, Johannes Veerman

4.30pm                Aaron Pike, John Catlin, Romain Langasque

4.41pm                Brad Kennedy, Padraig Harrington, Sam Forgan

5.03pm                Ryan Fox, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick

5.14pm                Marc Leishman, Francesco Molinari, Matt Wallace

5.36pm                Jason Scrivener, Keith Mitchell, Sam Bairstow (a)

6.36pm                Matt Jones, Daniel Hillier, Marcel Siem

7.09pm                Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

7.20pm                Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed

7.53pm                Deyen Lawson, Kurt Kitayama, Poom Saksansin

9.31pm                Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield

11.15pm              Lucas Herbert, Sam Burns, Jorge Campillo

TV schedule

Thursday:            Live 3.30pm-5am on Fox Sports 505

Friday:                 Live 3.30pm-5am on Fox Sports 505

Saturday:            Live 7pm-5am on Fox Sports 505

Sunday:               Live 6pm-4am on Fox Sports 505


