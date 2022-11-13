The National to host Tour finale - PGA of Australia

A new event will close out the 2022-23 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season with The National Tournament to be played at The National Golf Club on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula from March 30 to April 2.

The Moonah course at The National will host the season ending tournament which will be played for a minimum $200,000 in prize money.

The new event has been locked in for three years and its first staging will finalise the Order of Merit. Players will be vying for a top-three position on the points table to gain a DP World Tour card, with the winner earning a start in the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool next July.

There are many other opportunities on offer this season with the next three players on the points list not already exempt on the DP World Tour receiving an exemption to the final stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School and the next seven receiving an exemption to the second stage of Q-School.

The top-five on the Order of Merit also receive an exemption to the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School with the top 6-15 players receiving an exemption to the second stage.

The numerous exemptions on offer are set to create a thrilling finale to the season and Nick Dastey, Tournaments Director for the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, is delighted to add The National Tournament to the schedule.

“The National is one of the best golf venues in the world let alone Australia and the Moonah Course will be the perfect setting to wrap up our season and confirm opportunities for our players overseas,” Dastey said.

“The change to a point-based Order of Merit this season adds an extra layer of importance to every event and it is sure to come down to a thrilling finish.

“We are very grateful to The National to be hosting and creating this three-year partnership. Earlier in the year, The National PGA Classic was played on the Gunnamatta Course to give our members further playing opportunities after our schedule had been impacted by Covid-19.

“That event was fantastic and this brand-new tournament is going to be bigger and better, and an exciting way to close out the 2022-23 season.”

Captain of The National, John d’Apice said: “After the success of the 2022 event, we are thrilled to be able to partner once again with the PGA Tour of Australasia. It’s yet another opportunity for our members to feel proud of the club to which they belong, as we host some of Australasia’s very best. We have no doubt that the Moonah Course will provide the perfect backdrop for this event and we look forward to being able to share the Cape Schanck experience with those watching around Australia, and of course, those who visit.”

See the full ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia schedule here