The National set to host new ISPS HANDA Tour of Australasia tournament in April - PGA of Australia

The National PGA Classic has been added to the 2021/2022 season by the PGA of Australia as an important new playing opportunity following the cancellation of both the New Zealand Open and New Zealand PGA Championship, the $200,000 in prize money to count towards the official Order of Merit.



The tournament will consist of 108 players and will be played from Tuesday, April 5 to Friday, April 8 on the famed layout.



Golf in Australia has experienced growth in the past two years off the back of greater commercial interest and increased participation, along with developing stronger ties with the DP World Tour which has allowed our Tour to invest in events like this to ensure playing opportunities and pathways grow for our members while ensuring the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia is sustainable.



“We are very fortunate and grateful that The National have been so enthusiastic about making their facility available to host an additional tournament on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia schedule,” said PGA of Australia Tournaments Director Australasia, Nick Dastey.



“When border closures forced the cancellation of both of the events in New Zealand we were keen to find a way to add at least one tournament to the schedule.



“That such a prestigious club as The National has stepped forward and provided the use of one of the best golf courses in the country for our players will make for a fantastic event that will help to determine our Order of Merit winner.”



The presentation of the four courses at The National overseen by Course Manager Leigh Yanner is a daily source of pride for golf in Australia, making it the ideal venue to step in at such short notice and host some of the best players in the country.



“Our Members know how proud we are of the way our courses are presented each day so we had no hesitation in putting our hand up to host the first National PGA Classic and play a part in supporting the professional golfers in this country who like many in our community, have been affected so much throughout the pandemic,” said The National Club Captain, John d’Apice.



“We also see this as a wonderful opportunity to showcase the course to some of Australia’s very best professionals.”



“We couldn’t be more pleased with the work Tom Doak and his team have done on the Gunnamatta Course and I’m sure many of our Members will enjoy seeing how the pros play it.”



Ten spots in the field will be reserved for the top 10 finishers at pre-qualifying on Monday at The National’s Long Island Course with a further 10 spots reserved for tournament invitees along with six amateurs.



It will serve as the fourth-last event of the 2021/2022 Order of Merit season and will be pivotal in determining the top three who earn DP World Tour cards.



ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit (through TPS Sydney)