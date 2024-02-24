The Athena player spotlight: Skye Lampton - PGA of Australia

Skye Lampton is tremendously proud to be the first Indigenous woman to play The Athena, the unique women’s tournament which visits Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club for the first time this weekend.

The Dagoman, Wardaman and Gurindji woman was named Darwin Sportsperson of the Year at last year’s NAIDOC Week celebrations, and this week the amateur gets to test her game against some of the country’s best professionals.

“Proud. Very proud. If I talk about it too much I’ll cry,” Lampton said ahead of the Saturday afternoon kickoff.

Although this week will be a new test for Lampton, she has rubbed shoulders with the big names once or twice before, most notably playing in the ISPS HANDA Australian Open pro-am alongside Jan Stephenson and Grace Kim.

“I was playing with Jan Stephenson, so I had to you know practise to impress. Which I think I did because I got invited to this,” said Lampton.

Practice has been high on Lampton’s agenda over the last few months, spending three to four hours a day working on her game in preparation for The Athena.

That preparation will be crucial over the two days of competition, with the format of The Athena designed to test every part of a golfer’s game and skill-set.

“I think probably the 100-metre nearest-the-pin shot, and the long-drive,” Lampton said of the challenges she fancies on day one.

“I’m very nervous about the bunker shot, and the flop shot. I hope I don’t skinny it and like knock somebody out on the other side,” she laughed.

Of course she hopes to play her best and compete, but Lampton knows how important this weekend, and her being here, is for the younger generations coming through.

“Whatever happens out there happens. At least I made it here, and I hope this is kind of a stepping stone for other Indigenous girls and boys,” she said.

Those girls and boys, as well as thousands of others, will be watching Skye over the weekend, with The Athena broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo.

While her competitors may be veteran on-screen golfers, this another element of the weekend that Skye will have to adjust too.

“I’m trying not to think about everybody watching me at home,” she said.

“When I was in the bar where everybody sits after golf, and like on the TV was the women’s golf, and I was like ‘ahhhhh that’s going to be me!’.

While she might not like to think about it, it’s likely the Darwin Golf Club will be packed over the weekend, proud to cheer her on.

The only place to watch The Athena live is on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.