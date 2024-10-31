The 2024 Golf Summit in review - PGA of Australia

Two weeks ago, nearly 500 attendees converged on the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre for the 2024 Golf Summit.

Over two days, the Golf Summit brought together a diverse range of attendees from all corners of the golf industry to lead, grow and innovate within Australian Golf.

Featuring world class keynote speakers, attendees were able to learn from an expert in their field, as well as use the Golf Summit as a chance to network and share ideas with others in the industry.

Keynote speakers included NRL legend Billy Slater, Vice President of Engineering at PING Paul Wood, Paralympian Elle Steele, and NBL CEO David Stevenson, among many others.

For PGA members, the Golf Summit was a chance to learn about the latest global coaching trends and connect with fellow members from around the country, while keynote speaker and world-renowned golf coach Will Robins was a particular hit.

One PGA member remarked after the Golf Summit: “Seeing Will Robins in person was by far the best thing the PGA has done coaching wise since I’ve been a PGA member.”

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said he was pleased to see so many PGA members from across the country together at the Golf Summit.

“To have PGA members make up close to 40 percent of the Golf Summit attendees was incredible to see, and demonstrated the hunger our dedicated members have to always continue learning,” he said.

“Working collaboratively with Golf Australia on this event was a living example of how connected the golf industry is in Australia, and the positive impact this has was evident in the room.”

For attendees from Australia’s clubs and facilities and broader industry, the Golf Summit provided an opportunity to take learnings away and ensure facilities thrive into the future, with Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland praising the quality and variety of speakers.

“There truly was something for everyone at the Golf Summit,” he said. “From the impacts of Artificial Intelligence on the golf industry, to environmental trends and the importance of golf courses to urban biodiversity, every attendee could take learnings away.

“The power and importance of bringing the entire Australian golf industry together cannot be understated, and I look forward to working with the PGA of Australia on future Golf Summits for the betterment of Australian Golf.”

For information about future Golf Summits, REGISTER HERE to be the first to know.

Photos from the 2024 Golf Summit can be accessed HERE.