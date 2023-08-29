Teenager leads DP World Tour Q School at Rosebud - PGA of Australia

Victorian teenager Harvey Young is the surprise first round leader after day one of First Stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School at Rosebud Country Club.

Matias Sanchez had the honour of hitting the first shot for this year’s Qualifying School (below) that will culminate with the six-round Final Stage marathon in Spain from November 10.

It won’t be known until after the first round has been completed at The Players Club in England overnight how many spots will be available to Second Stage for the field in Rosebud, Young in prime position after a round of 3-under 68.

Just 19 years of age, Young turned professional in February after qualifying for the matchplay section of the US Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes last year.

He took out Temporary Tournament Membership of the PGA Tour of Australasia to play the PNG Open in May where he finished tied for 35th. In the three weeks prior he made the cut in two of three events on the MENA Golf Tour, his best finish a tie for 33rd at the Malaysian Swing II at the Els Club.

A bogey at the first hole was not how Young hoped to start and found himself 2-over through eight holes when he dropped a shot at the par-4 eighth.

He got back to even par with an eagle at the par-5 ninth and then picked up birdies at 10, 14 and 16 to finish the day one stroke clear of fellow rookie Josh Greer (69), Michael Pearce (69), Andre Lautee (69) and Japan’s Miki Yamaji.

Sanchez had two birdies and a lone bogey in his round of 1-under 70, tied for sixth after Round 1 with Adam Brady (70), Hayden Hopewell (70) and Ryan Kowal (70).

Defending champion James Marchesani was a late withdrawal on the eve of the first round after being notified that was now exempt into Second Stage.

Round 1 scores

Round 2 draw