Teen phenom in four-way tie at NZ PGA - PGA of Australia

Teen phenom Cooper Moore is hunting a piece of history after charging into a share of the lead on day two of the Wallace Development New Zealand PGA Championship.

On the back of a round of 5-under 67 in challenging conditions on Thursday, Moore took full advantage of the calmer, warmer weather in Friday’s second round to shoot 6-under 66 to be 11-under through 36 holes at Hastings Golf Club.

He shares top spot with fellow Kiwis Tyler Hodge (64) and Chang Gi Lee (66) and in-form Queenslander Anthony Quayle (66), a two-time winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

The quartet have a one-stroke advantage from overnight leader Austin Bautista (69) with another Kiwi, Cameron Harlock, sitting in sixth place at 9-under after a round of 5-under 67.

But all eyes will be on the 16-year-old Year 12 student from Christchurch in Round 3 as he seeks to become the youngest winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia in the modern era.

Inspired by the deeds of countryman Kazuma Kobori on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia last season, Moore is currently weighing up whether to attend college in the United States next year or begin his professional career closer to home.

A win this weekend by the reigning New Zealand Amateur champion – the second youngest in championship history – would guarantee a two-year winner’s category before he even joins the pro ranks.

“I’ve got a decision to make soon if I want to go to college or if I want to try and make it as a pro on the Aussie Tour, I guess,” said Moore, who discussed his options with world No.138 Daniel Hillier during a practice round ahead of last week’s New Zealand Open.

“It’s pretty cool what Kazuma has done. I’ve played with him probably the last three years and looked up to him, same as Dan. Seeing what he’s done was pretty cool.”

Second at The R&A Junior Open last July, Moore just missed the cut in his NZ Open debut at Millbrook Resort but suddenly looks very comfortable at the professional level.

Starting Round 2 from the 10th tee, Moore turned in 2-under and then reeled off three birdies in four holes after the turn. After a bogey at the par-4 fifth, he responded by hitting hybrid from 212 metres into the par-5 sixth, going on to convert the eagle chance from 35 feet.

Played as a non-Tour event in 2024 at Hastings Golf Club, Lee was paired with Moore 12 months ago and was stunned to learn his tender age.

“Is that how old he is? Sixteen? Oh, wow. Yeah, I didn’t know that,” said Lee, who has just one bogey through 36 holes and spent much of 2024 playing the Korean PGA Tour.

“He’s obviously a really good golfer and he’s improved a lot since then, too.

“You could see he was really, really good, but he’s just doing his thing and playing well almost every week, it seems like.”

Tim Hart was in his element at Hastings GC this morning 🚀#NZPGA | #TheChaseIsOn

Live Scores: https://t.co/bRRr4CAJj5 pic.twitter.com/LLTtNnPBGY — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) March 7, 2025

With exceptional playing surfaces and perfect weather, players were free to go on the attack on day two.

Queenslander Tim Hart’s best-of-the-day 8-under 64 elevated him inside the top 10 after starting the day tied for 81st, Hodge matching that to join the four-way tie at the top as both fell one shot shy of the course record.

A total of 15 players shot rounds of 6-under or better on Friday, 52 players making the cut that fell at 3-under par.

Photo: Simon Watts/bwmedia.co.nz