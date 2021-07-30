TaylorMade becomes major partner of the PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia is excited to announce a new major partnership with one of golf’s leading manufacturers, TaylorMade.

The three-year partnership will see TaylorMade utilise the PGA’s digital assets and expanded broadcast platform across the PGA Tour of Australasia, while also engaging in PGA Member programs.

TaylorMade will also support the PGA’s golf industry campaigns that aspire to build on the sport’s pandemic-inspired participation boom and encourage even more people to pick up a golf club and have some fun.

“We are excited to work with the Taylormade team on this new partnership. As a leading brand in the golf industry their knowledge and energy for the promotion of our sport will provide great value to the PGA and our members,” said Michael McDonald, Commercial Director of the PGA of Australia.

“We are looking forward to working with their talented team to build on the unprecedented growth in our sport during the Covid pandemic and create opportunities to engage with the game’s leading experts, our PGA Professionals.

“At the PGA, we recently made changes to our partnership offerings to enable and encourage a broader range of partners from the golf industry and TaylorMade jumped at the chance to join the PGA family and invest further into the golf industry.”

Andrew Bayliss, General Manager of Taylormade Australia & New Zealand, said: “We are excited to enter into a partnership that will share and collaborate on ideas that focus on continuing the wonderful growth that golf has seen over the last two years”.

“Golf is built around fun and enjoyment and at TaylorMade one of our core values is making products that help make the game easier and more enjoyable.

“This is something that PGA Professionals inspire the golfing public to do every day and why this partnership forms an important part of our future together.”

TaylorMade will also support the industry’s commitment to increase the opportunities for women to have careers in golf, thanks to the PGA’s Women in Golf Scholarship Program.

In addition, TaylorMade will also support The First Tee Australia, a youth development program that teaches disadvantaged teenagers core values and healthy habits – such as honesty, integrity and sportsmanship – through golf.