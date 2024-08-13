Taylor makes it nine PGA Legends Tour wins for 2024 - PGA of Australia

One of the PGA Legends Tour’s most prolific winners, Queenslander Chris Taylor, wasn’t deterred by a rain-enforced change of format to claim the Rowes Bay Legends Pro-Am today.

His ninth victory in 2024, and a repeat of his 2021 success at the Townsville course, was a convincing one, with a 10-under-par total in the two-day event giving him a three-stroke margin over Adam Henwood (Vic) and Murray Lott (Qld).

More than 100mm of rain on Sunday and Monday forced the closure of the front nine at Rowes Bay, leading to the field receiving plenty of exposure to the much drier back nine which the profressionals covered twice on each day.

Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz held top spot after an opening day 66 but fell away to fifth following a second round of 74.

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

Taylor, No.2 in the Order of Merit standings, put himself in contention with a 3-under-par 69 on day one that included just the solitary bogey on the par-5 18th.

He blitzed his opening nine holes on day two to seize the lead, taking just 31 strokes on the way to an event-best round of 65, featuring eight birdies.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

Christopher Taylor: “The last couple of days I played some really good golf. It was nice to get out there today and make a few more putts. A lot of the boys, from what I’ve heard, have struggled with their putting even though the greens were immaculate.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-10: Christopher Taylor (Qld)

-7: Adam Henwood (Vic), Murray Lott (Qld)

-6: Mark Boulton (Vic)

-4: Andre Stolz (Qld)

-1: Brendan Chant (WA), Peter Senior (Qld), Simon Tooman (Qld)

Even: Chris McCourt (Qld), Nigel Lane (Qld)

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour has its second leg of the Townsville double at Tropics (August 15-16).