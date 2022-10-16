Taylor the master of Mollymook - PGA of Australia

The guiding hand of Golf Manager Barry West has helped Chris Taylor navigate his way to victory at the Mollymook NSW Senior Masters at Mollymook Golf Club.

The holiday haven on the NSW South Coast threw some inhospitable weather at players across the two days of the latest SParms PGA Legends Tour event, Taylor recording a one-stroke win with rounds of 73-69 for a two-under total.

Although only two players bettered Taylor’s score of 69 on day two it was the 73 he posted in Round 1 that kept Taylor in contention.

Key to that in his Mollymook debut was having a 30-year friend with intimate knowledge of the course also in his group.

“Barry and I go back 30-plus years now so it was a big help yesterday,” admitted Taylor, pictured above with West.

“He helped me around so being my first time down here in Mollymook it was a big help.

“I’d love to be coming back too, it was great.”

Nigel Lane’s Round 1 score of four-under 68 was four better than any other player in the field but a three-over 75 in Round 2 saw him finish in a tie for second with Andre Stolz (75-68), one shot back of Taylor.

“Yesterday was unbelievably tough. Nigel’s score of 68 in that wind was second to none,” Taylor said.

“On a good day that was probably a good 63, 64.

“I basically just hung on.

“I hit the ball very nicely today and was very comfortable with the green speed and everything.

“I did have a couple of slippery ones downhill but I was lucky that they both hit the hole.”

Martin Peterson (73-71) secured outright fourth with a two-day total of even par, Peter Lonard rounding out the top five with a score of three-over 147.

Click here for final scores and prize money.