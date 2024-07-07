Taylor takes Legends Tour win in windy Yeppoon - PGA of Australia

Hervey Bay Professional Chris Taylor produced two clutch shots when they mattered most to claim the two-day JRT Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am at Yeppoon Golf Club near Rockhampton.

Trailing Brad Burns by four heading into Round 2, Taylor holed a bunker shot for birdie at the par-4 18th to close out his front nine and then holed a putt from off the back edge of the ninth green – his final hole – for a one-stroke win.

With a round of 3-under 68, Taylor was the only player to break 70 on day two, his 4-under total enough to edge Burns (73) by one with David McKenzie (71) outright third at 1-under par.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Strong winds whipping along the Capricorn Coast made conditions challenging for all players in Round 2.

On the back of a 5-under 66 on day one, Burns began his second round from the second tee but after a birdie on six made a double-bogey on seven.

Birdies at 12, 14 and 16 had Burns in prime position to go wire-to-wire only for a bogey, double-bogey finish to open the door for Taylor.

After an early dropped shot at 11, Taylor’s birdie from the bunker saw him make the turn in 1-under, birdies at five and six keeping him within reach of Burns.

A bogey at the par-3 eighth was untimely but not fatal to his chances, his lengthy birdie putt on the final hole enough to clinch victory.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I finished par, bogey, birdie so it was a lucky win in the end,” said Taylor.

“Holed it from off the back of the green there and unfortunately Brad finished bad so take the wins as you can I suppose.

“It was very, very tough out there today. I don’t know how many people broke par today, but I probably think it wouldn’t even be a handful.

“I’m extremely happy with the way I played. Struck the ball nicely and shot 3-under in very windy conditions. Very happy.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Chris Taylor 70-68—138

2 Brad Burns 66-73—139

3 David McKenzie 70-71—141

4 Euan Walters 69-73—142

5 Andre Stolz 70-74—144

T6 Adam Henwood 72-73—145

T6 Brendan Chant 68-77—145

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour continues to move south down the Queensland Coast with the Bargara Legends Pro-Am starting Monday at Bargara Golf Club.