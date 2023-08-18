Taylor storms home to win Bribie Island Legends - PGA of Australia

It was a case of one step back, three steps forward as Chris Taylor conjured a late surge to claim the City of Moreton Bay Bribie Island Legends Pro-Am.

Bribie Island Golf Club always presents a strong test for SParms PGA Legends Tour players and so it proved again on Friday, only five of the 46 players in the field ending the day under par.

Four of those bettered the par of 72 by just one yet four birdies in his final seven holes saw Taylor post 4-under 68 for a three-stroke win.

Victorious at Meadowbrook two weeks ago, Taylor made the lone bogey in his round yet bounced back in impressive fashion.

Falling back to even par for the day with his dropped shot at the 402-metre par 4, Taylor responded with three straight birdies, completing a superb victory with a birdie on 18.

“They’re two very strong par 4s, 10 and 11,” Taylor said post-round.

“I made a good par on 10 and on 11 I just hit it in the wrong spot and was virtually unplayable.

“I hit the ball very nicely today and if you’re not hitting the ball nicely at Bribie Island then you’re off the fairways and in a bit of sand and stuff like that.

“As long as you can stay out of that and on the green grass you generally go all right around here.”

Taylor finished three shots clear of Marcus Cain, Peter Senior, Brad Burns and Nigel Lane to complete his third win of the year.

While his late run of birdies ultimately proved the difference, Taylor credited a par save at his very first hole for setting the tone for the round.

“Getting up-and-down on the first hole was important I think,” added Taylor, who had nine pars and a birdie at the par-3 seventh in his first 10 holes.

“I hit my drive quite wide on the first, got it back on the fairway and then got it up-and-down for a par.

“When you can make a 15-footer on the first, that gets your confidence going for the rest of the day.”

The next event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour schedule is the $80,000 PNG Senior Open at Lae Golf Club from September 1-3.

Final scores and prizemoney