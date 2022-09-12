Taylor shoots 66 to lead Rowes Bay Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Hervey Bay professional Chris Taylor has opened up a two-shot lead following a brilliant round of seven-under 66 on day one of the Townsville Brothers Leagues Club Rowes Bay Legends Pro-Am.

Perfect North Queensland spring weather and a Rowes Bay Golf Club set up immaculately gave a stellar field opportunity to go low, and Taylor cashed in.

Taylor had seven birdies in a bogey-free 66, two shots clear of SParms PGA Legends Tour debutant Jason Norris and defending Order of Merit champion Andre Stolz with PNG Senior Open winner Peter Senior and reigning Australian Senior PGA champion Guy Wall a shot further back in a tie for fourth at four-under 69.

Taylor was second behind Senior in PNG and tied for fourth last week in Townsville, his ball-striking finally rewarded with the Round 1 lead on Monday at Rowes Bay.

“It was one of those rounds that I’ve been waiting to come for a long time,” said Taylor.

“I’ve been hitting the ball great the last few tournaments. Up in Papua New Guinea and Townsville last week made five birdies around there but just making too many mistakes.

“Great to have a mistake-free round.”

For the most part it was a stress-free 66.

Rather than making long-range birdie putts Taylor was continually firing at the flags, his flatstick in a cooperative move for the majority of the round.

“I hit a lot of good shots in close to that 6-10 feet range and got the putter working for a change,” he added.

“No big bombs or anything like that, just a nice solid round of golf really.”

The second and final round commences at 11am on Tuesday with Taylor, Stolz, Norris and Senior to feature in the lead group.

Click here for Round 1 scores.