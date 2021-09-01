Taylor recovers to claim Rowes Bay Legends Pro-Am

Not even a double bogey on his opening hole could derail Chris Taylor’s charge to a drought-breaking SParms PGA Legends Tour victory at the Rowes Bay Legends Pro-Am at Rowes Bay Golf Club on Tuesday.

The overnight leader of the 36-hole event offering $25,000 in prize money, Taylor stumbled out of the blocks to fall from one stroke ahead to one stroke behind as overnight rain and gusting winds made the course challenging.

He recovered quickly with birdies at the second and third holes to resume his advantage and continued to extend it as his round progressed.

Birdies at seven, 11 and 16 saw him post a second round of 3-under 71 for a two-round total of 6-under, three strokes clear of Wynnum Legends Pro-Am winner Brad Burns (71).

Runner-up in a playoff at the 2008 PNG Open, Taylor was delighted to convert recent good play into a long-awaited win.

“It has been a long time since I have had to make a winners speech,” said the Hervey Bay Professional.

“I got off to a bad start but managed to get those shots back quickly and was able to settle in to my round.

“I have been playing well recently and I knew a win wasn’t far away.

“It was good to get a result today.”

Euan Walters finished a shot back of Burns at 2-under with Andre Stolz and Adam Henwood rounding out the top 5 at 1-under.

The next event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour is the Townsville Pro-Am at Townsville Golf Club on Friday.