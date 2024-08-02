Taylor on top at Bribie Island - PGA of Australia

Chris Taylor’s bid to catch Andre Stolz at the top of the PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit has got a strong boost today, with the Queenslander taking out the Bribie Island Legends Pro-Am proudly supported by the City of Moreton Bay.

Notching up an incredible eighth win for the year today at Bribie Island, Taylor is certainly enjoying the events in his home state, adding to his back-to-back wins in Toowoomba just weeks ago.

Posting a 2-under 70, Taylor was the winner by two shots over Legends rookie Wayne Perske, Scott Barr, and yesterday’s winner from Wantima Murray Lott.

HOW THE WINNING SCORE UNFOLDED

Starting his day on the first, Taylor got into his work quickly with an opening birdie, however it was the back nine where he really started to make things happen.

Four birdies coming in, only marred by a double-bogey on 13, was enough to hand Taylor the winner’s check, with he the only player able to navigate the Bribie Island course under-par.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“Course is very tough out there today, but I hit the ball very nice today,” said Taylor.

“I did make a double there on probably the one of the easiest holes, which slowed me up a little bit but making a couple of birdies on the way in definitely helped.

“The greens are great, I mean they roll probably some of the best greens we’re going to putt on all year.

“They’re beautiful to putt on, second to none.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

70 Chris Taylor (QLD)

72 Wayne Perske (QLD), Scott Barr (WA), Murray Lott (QLD)

73 Matthew King (QLD), Michael Harwood (VIC), Tim Elliot (VIC), Mark Boulton (VIC)

NEXT UP

Bribie Island marked the end of the Moreton Bay swing, with the PGA Legends Tour next heading to the Pine Rivers Legends Pro-Am on Monday.