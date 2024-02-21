Taylor edges star-studded Legends field at Portarlington - PGA of Australia

Chris Taylor has reclaimed top spot on the PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit with a one-stroke win at the Sheen Panel Service Legends Pro-Am at Portarlington Golf Club.

A star-studded field converged on Portarlington including former touring professionals Nick O’Hern, Mike Clayton and Mark Allen, Australian Open champions Peter Lonard and Peter Fowler and the two dominant players on the Legends Tour the past five years, Andre Stolz and Brad Burns.

The Portarlington Golf Club membership came out in droves for the skins event held on the eve of the tournament yet when the business of golf began on Tuesday it was Taylor again who came out on top.

His third win of the season after picking up two victories in the New Zealand swing, Taylor moved past NZ PGA Seniors champion Murray Lott to return to No.1 on the moneylist.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

With 3-under the best of the morning scores, Taylor took time to start to make an impression on the leaderboard.

Starting from the par-4 18th, Taylor began his round with seven straight pars before the putter that had been producing par saves unleashed a barrage of birdies.

The first birdie of his round came at the par-4 seventh and was followed up by birdies at nine, 10, 11 and 13 to move to 5-under on his round.

There would be a slight stumble with a dropped shot at the par-4 15th but his 4-under 68 would prove to be just enough to edge Michael Isherwood (69), David Miles (69), Peter Lonard (69), Ben Jackson (69) and Euan Walters (69).

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I had a good day out there. Didn’t hit the ball great but what I did do well was the scrambling. I’ve been working really hard on my short game and obviously it paid off today,” said Taylor, pictured with Portarlington Professional, Matt Milne, and Business Manager, Mark Hayes.

“The surrounds of the greens and the green surfaces themselves were second to none to putt on.

“I’ve got to say that because I didn’t miss any today.

“The surrounds and the fairways are second to none, probably the best we play on nearly all year.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Chris Taylor 68

T2 Michael Isherwood 69

T2 David Miles 69

T2 Peter Lonard 69

T2 Ben Jackson 69

T2 Euan Walters 69

NEXT UP

Chris Taylor and Brad Burns will once again team up to defend their crown at ‘The Jack Harris & Brian Twite’ Victorian PGA Seniors Foursomes Championship to be played on the West Course at Rich River Golf Club on Wednesday.