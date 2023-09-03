Taylor completes ‘dream’ win at PNG Senior Open - PGA of Australia

Hervey Bay’s Chris Taylor lived out every golfer’s dream by draining a birdie putt at the second playoff hole to claim the 2023 PNG Senior Open.

For the first time all week the rain finally relented for Sunday’s final round at Lae Golf Club, half of the field having to complete their second rounds before the third and final round could get underway.

West Australian Brendan Chant led by one at the completion of Round 2, Taylor two strokes back at 1-under for the championship.

Under sunny skies Taylor then matched Lucien Tinkler for the low number of the final round – a 4-under 67 – to complete 54-holes in 5-under par.

Chant also finished at 5-under with a closing round of 2-under 69 to extend the tournament even further.

Taylor appeared to have the upper hand on the first trip back down the par-5 18th only for Chant to force a second playoff hole with a superb up-and-down.

Again it was Taylor who was best-placed and on this occasion, Chant could not conjure the escape he needed, Taylor putting the result beyond doubt by converting his birdie opportunity.

“I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet but I’m sure it will shortly. I’m a bit emotional,” said Taylor, who has won three of the past four SParms PGA Legends Tour events.

“Brendan made a great up-and-down on the first playoff hole. Thought he was going to do it the second time as well.

“Lucky for me he just missed it which made my putt a little easier.

“What a place to be and to make a 10-footer on the last in a playoff to win a tournament, it’s what you dream of I suppose.”

Only half the field was able to complete their second rounds on Saturday, the Lae Golf Club layout holding up remarkably well given it received some 700mm of rain over the course of the week.

“Today was a completely different day. There was no rain, no clouds, beautiful day,” said Taylor.

“I just enjoyed myself out there and made a few putts at the end.”

Taylor and Chant were the only two players to finish the week under par, Tinkler (67) and Brad Burns (70) sharing third spot at even par with Round 1 co-leader Roland Baglin (72) and Simon Tooman (74) rounding out the top five at 1-over.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour remains in Papua New Guinea this week for the $80,000 Port Moresby Legends Classic at Royal Port Moresby Golf Club starting Friday.

Final scores and prizemoney