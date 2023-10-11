Taylor cleans up at St George’s Basin - PGA of Australia

Birdies at his final two holes have seen Chris Taylor snatch victory at the Tooheys St Georges Basin Legends Pro-Am at St Georges Basin Country Club on the NSW South Coast.

Winner of the PNG Senior Open last month, Taylor trailed Mark Boulton (66) and Brendan Chant (66) by three after day one.

An outward nine of 4-under on Wednesday elevated Taylor into contention but he waited until the last possible moment to seal the deal.

A birdie at the 205-metre par-3 17th was an unexpected bonus and when he followed it with a birdie at the par-5 18th Taylor had done enough for a two-stroke win.

The Hervey Bay Professional shot 5-under 65 on Wednesday for a two-round total of 6-under, two clear of Euan Walters (67) with Boulton (71), Chant (71) and Andre Stolz (67) sharing third at 3-under par.

As the winds gusted in the afternoon, Taylor was thrilled to finish in the fashion that he did.

“To make a two on that one (17) and then four at the last, it was quite a nice finish for a change,” said Taylor, who now sits third on the PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit.

“The front nine was definitely a lot easier. I shot 4-under around the front nine and basically around the back nine it was a case of hang on, hang on, hang on and then birdied the last two.

“It was actually quite a good finish.”

It is Taylor’s sixth win of the season and a further confidence boost ahead of the defence of his Mollymook NSW Senior Masters title at Mollymook Golf Club’s Hilltop course starting Friday.

