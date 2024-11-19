Taylor and Boulton kings of Castle Hill - PGA of Australia

Victorian Mark Boulton and Queensland’s Chris Taylor have shared the spoils at the Lovedale Farm Legends Pro-Am at Castle Hill Country Club.

After matching 5-under 67s, the pair finished two shots ahead of Brad Burns and Grahame Stinson, with Peter O’Malley third at 2-under.

In his astonishing 13th win on the Tour this year, Taylor has strengthened his second-place position on the SParms PGA Legends Order of Merit, but still has a ways to go to catch leader Andre Stolz.

HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED

Starting on the fifth, Boulton took advantage on the short par-4 sixth to claim an early birdie, and followed that with eight consecutive pars.

Boulton didn’t miss out on the par-5s however, making birdie fours at 15 and 18, before an eagle at Castle Hill’s first.

A further birdie at the par-4 third had Boulton 6-under on his day, before his only bogey of the day followed on his final hole.

Beginning his day on the 11th, Taylor took a while to get going, playing his first 12 holes in 1-under.

Four consecutive birdies from holes five through eight saw the Queenslander come home in a flurry to tie Boulton at the top.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

At the presentation Boulton was quoted saying, “Today was a really good day, some great playing and congratulations to Chris too on his 5-under par score.

“Each of us only having the one blemish on the card. Unfortunately for me, it was on my last hole, would have liked one shot less for the 6.”

Taylor was quoted saying at the presentation, “Great job to Castle Hil Country Club for hosting this event today, was really good to get out there on a golf course that was spectacular and presented wonderfully.

“Nice to get a solid round in and get a win, congratulations to Mark and everyone who was involved, particularly the sponsors for this event.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

67 Mark Boulton, Chris Taylor

69 Brad Burns, Grahame Stinson

70 Peter O’Malley

71 Matthew Ecob, Nigel Lane, Adam Henwood

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends tour heads to the Bondi Golf Club today (19/11/2024) for the Bondi Legends Pro-Am.