Tasmanian PGA Vocational award winners announced - PGA of Australia

Tasmania’s dedicated PGA Professionals have been recognised as state vocational award winners in front of their peers at a presentation dinner at the Salamanca Inn over the weekend.

Their contributions spanning coaching, management and business operations, PGA Membership Manager for Tasmania and Victoria, Luke Bower, was pleased to honour them last night.

“Our PGA Professionals do such great work right around the country,” said Bower. “It is always a special night when we get the chance to celebrate them and to recognise the wonderful work that they do for our industry every day.”

Head Professional at Kingston Beach, Daniel Gawley was named Tasmania Club Professional of the year.

Ever since assuming the role at Kingston Beach, Gawley has worked hard to ensure an optimal experience for members and guests, having entirely revamped the club Pro Shop to streamline operations. To that end, he has established a number of partnerships with key business suppliers to meet and exceed the needs of the club. Also passionate about growing the junior game, he has managed to attract and retain increased numbers to the club’s MyGolf programs over the last twelve months.

In his role as Development Manager for Golf Tasmania, Simon Weston has passionately grown the game, ensuring that golf is as strong as ever in the Apple Isle. His hard work rewarded with receipt of Management Professional of the Year; Weston’s work spans the entire industry. Significantly, his engagement with the state’s 68 golf clubs has promoted modernisation, with a significant focus on increased sustainability. Moreover, he continues to facilitate increased participation through nationally recognised programs such as MyGolf and Get into Golf.

A passionate promoter of golf across all societal demographics, Adam Holden of Tasmania Golf Club was named Coach of the Year – Game Development. Dedicated to delivering programs to adults and juniors alike, Holden regularly travels to regional Tasmania to deliver MyGolf and Get into Golf programs; helping other clubs to increase their playing numbers and members. His hard work producing tangible results, there have been more than 200 new golfers register to Tasmania Golf Club as a result of his programs. Additionally, Holden works to deliver the game to teenagers in schools, promoting a message that golf is a sport that delivers all-encompassing life lessons.

Nick White, also of Tasmania Golf Club, continues to deliver a premium coaching offering, recognised with his receipt of Coach of the Year – High Performance. Having worked with Mackenzie Wilson for a decade, he has seen her become one of the leading amateurs in the state. Such is Wilson’s success, she became the first female Tasmanian to play college golf in the US, to go along with her title of Tasmania Amateur Champion in 2020.