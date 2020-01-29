Summers wins Victorian PGA Seniors Championship

Anthony Summers has enjoyed a perfect start to the 2020 Ladbrokes Legends Tour season with a win at the Victorian PGA Seniors Championship at Black Bull Golf Club.

Rounds of 68 and 69 for a two-round total of 7-under 137 in pristine Yarrawonga conditions handed Summers a two-shot victory over Peter Lonard and Peter Fowler in his first time playing the Peter Thompson layout.

“I hit the ball well both days and playing with Peter Lonard on day one really helped,” Summers said.

“He seemed to pull me along so it was great playing with him and to get the first win of the year.”

Light winds made for excellent golfing conditions for the first event of the Murray swing where 70 senior professionals joined 70 amateurs across the two rounds.

Peter Fowler took the early lead with an opening round of 5-under 67 to sit one shot ahead of Lonard, Summers and Darren Rix.

The best-of-the-tournament round was not enough for the outright win, however, when combined his even-par second round.

Fowler and Lonard took second place with totals of 5-under, followed by Darren Rix in outright fourth place at 4-under the card.

The win is Summers’ second on the Ladbrokes Legends Tour and gives him winners category, earning the New South Welshman exemption into all of the main events on the tour for the remainder of the season.