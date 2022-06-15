Summers surges to Fiji Legends Classic lead - PGA of Australia

Sydney veteran Anthony Summers has surged to top spot of a tight leaderboard at the Vuksich & Borich Fiji Legends Golf Classic in Fiji.

A decade after qualifying for the 2012 US Open at Olympic Club in San Francisco, Summers turned back the clock to peel off a second round of eight-under 64 at the Denarau Golf and Racquet Club, the best of the week by three strokes.

The 2021 NSW/ACT PGA Game Development Coach of the Year, Summers’ started the tournament with a round of one-over 73 at the demanding Natadola Bay layout and at seven-under puts him one stroke clear of Round 1 leader Glenn Joyner (69).

Reigning SParms Legends Tour Order of Merit winner Andre Stolz built on an opening 70 with a round of three-under 69, joined in third position at five-under by Peter Senior (67) and Kiwi Paul Parlane (68).

Victorians John Onions (68) and Philip Hodge (69) are at four-under in a share of sixth with New Zealander Dean Sipson (69) with Craig Mitchell (69) and Australian Senior PGA champion Guy Wall (70) rounding out the top 10 with one round left to play.

The final round will be played again at Denarau on Thursday with play to commence at 9am local time (7am AEST).

Click here for Round 2 scores