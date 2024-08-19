Successful PGA Institute scholarship recipients announced! - PGA of Australia

The PGA Institute recently named the successful scholarship recipients for 2024, with six new students accepting the opportunity to study the Diploma of Golf Business and Management.
Recently updating its flagship course offering, the PGA Institute’s refreshed Diploma of Golf Business and Management better reflects the current industry, while continuing the PGA Institute’s focus of providing the only nationally recognised qualification in the golf industry.
Three of the scholarship recipients will be undertaking their studies on campus at the PGA Learning Hub in Sandhurst, while three students will be studying online.
Two on the new online students were awarded the PGA Institute Regional Scholarships, while one student was awarded the International Scholarship.
Goodluck to all new students with their studies, and welcome to the PGA Institute!
Diploma of Golf Business and Management – on campus
Zentis Meehan-Laurins
Nick Scalpi
Jedd Di Nardo
Diploma of Golf Business and Management – online
Regional Scholarship:
Justine Fennell
Andrew Lacey
International Scholarship
Emmanuella Luita