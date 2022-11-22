Students tee up success at Golf Learning Hub Open Day - PGA of Australia

A career in golf is for everybody and that was clear at the inaugural PGA Golf Learning Hub Open Day on Saturday, as people from all walks of life came to explore the educational and career opportunities that exist for them in the industry.

The Open Day also featured the Women in Golf Careers Showcase, which comprised two panel discussions, as panellists who are thriving in their own careers in golf shared their experiences and advice, as well as a vision for the future of women in the industry.

General Manager of the PGA Membership and Education Department, Geoff Stewart, was pleased to welcome crowds to the Learning Hub, confident that the inaugural Open Day will be a positive step to help bolster the golf industry workforce.

“Everyone in attendance can be confident that they have taken the right first step towards working in golf,” he said. “There are plenty of opportunities in golf and we are so pleased to share that and promote that message.

“At the Golf Learning Hub, we can help you no matter what you want your career in golf to look like. The Open Day was a wonderful chance to promote our various programs and help clarify the idea that a career in golf is a viable, rewarding and very real career choice.”

Prospective students took the chance to learn about the PGA Institute – the PGA’s own Registered Training Organisation – as well as the Membership Pathway Program to become a certified PGA Professional and even had the chance to have a hit on the brand-new TrackMan simulators as part of the PGA Academy.

As guests chatted to past and present students, the PGA’s RTO Manager, Suzanne Burns was glad to share the message of the PGA Institute.

“It was wonderful to welcome so many attendees who were keen to hear about the various offerings at the PGA Institute,” she explained. “From our Diploma of Golf Management course, to more business and golf-specific programs, we really do have something for everyone.

“Our graduates are best-placed to thrive in a career in golf and that message really resonated with those in attendance.”

Later in the day, Head of Women and Girls Engagement at Golf Australia, Tiffany Cherry facilitated the Women in Golf Careers Showcase. A wonderful opportunity for our panellists to promote a career in golf for all of the women and girls in attendance, the Showcase was a highlight.

“I want to thank all of our panellists for their insights and well-considered advice,” said Cherry who is passionate about empowering women to thrive in golf.

“The recurring theme across both panels was that we need to continue to increase exposure to the game to girls and young women starting out in their careers, as well as let women of all ages know there is a career option for them.

“As an industry, we are making massive strides in the right direction and it is so important that we continue to build on the great work we are doing.”

The Open Day and Showcase was made possible thanks to the funding of the Victorian Government and was also proudly supported by Holmesglen Institute, Callaway and Acushnet.

A livestream recording of the Women in Golf Careers Showcase will be available shortly.