Strange stuns to win Spalding Park Open by nine - PGA of Australia

Veteran Scott Strange has completed a wire-to-wire victory at the $35,000 Mitchell and Brown Spalding Park Open but it took a phenomenal finish to do so.

Leader by five following a round of eight-under 64 on day one, Strange began the third and final round with a three stroke advantage from former Vic Open champion Simon Hawkes.

Facing rain squalls throughout the front nine, the leaders found the early going tough, with Strange, Hawkes and Joseph Ha all dropping shots in their first few holes.

Daniel Fox bucked the trend with birdies on one and three to move into second place with Hawkes at five-under par as defending champion Haydn Barron made steady progress, picking up shots at one and three to be four shots back through six holes.

As the leaders rounded the turn, the customary Geraldton sun and strong winds replaced the rain and the scoreboard tightened up even further.

Barron birdied the back-to-back par 5s at nine and 10 to cut Strangeâ€™s lead to just two strokes to set up an enthralling conclusion to the tournament.

Fox joined Barron at six-under after matching birdies around the turn and then Simon Houston made a charge of his own.

Birdies at nine, 10, 12 and 13 saw Houston move past Barron and Fox into second at seven-under par but any hope he may have had of an unlikely win were cruelled by a bogey at 15.

It mattered little in the final wash-up however as Strange finished in the manner befitting a two-time winner on the DP World Tour.

Birdies at 10, 11, 14, 15, an eagle at the par-5 16th and a closing birdie on the last saw Strange close with a phenomenal back nine of just 29 strokes for a nine-shot win.

When asked about the tricky conditions, Strange commented that it was just like the UK where he was a week earlier for the Asian Tourâ€™s International Series event in England, only 10 degrees warmer!

Strangeâ€™s Sunday 66 and total of 15-under par put him well clear of Simon Houston (70) and Braden Becker (69) who shared second at six-under, Barron (70) and Fox (70) tied for fourth at five-under par.

The WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series WA now moves 1,100-kilometres further north for the Bennco Karratha Pro-Am at Karratha Country Club on Thursday.

Click here for final scores and prize money.