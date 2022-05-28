Strange leads by one at Wembley Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Two-time European Tour winner Scott Strange will take a one-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round of the Wembley Pro-Am following a brilliant opening round of eight-under 64.

Strange went bogey-free at the Wembley Golf Course’s Old Course in Perth to take a single stroke advantage into the final round, third year PGA Associate Joshua Herrero his nearest challenger courtesy of his seven-under 65 on day one.

PGA Tour of Australasia Tour Development Manager Kim Felton wound back the clock to post six-under 66 in the opening round and will start the second round in a share of third alongside Rick Kulacz.

Beautiful autumn conditions greeted the field of 46 professionals on Saturday for the latest event in the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series and with greens running at 12 on the Stimpmeter players had to be precise with both their approach shots and their putting stroke.

Starting his round from the eighth tee, the cornerstone of Strange’s 64 came in a six-hole stretch from the 10th hole, making birdies at 10, 11, 14 and 15 to push out to four-under early.

Third year Associate Josh Herrero is outright second following a 65 on day one at Wembley.

He birdied the par-5 first to get to five-under and then picked up shots at three of his final four holes to post the round of the day.

The first round also encompassed a Junior Pro-Am that brought together some of Western Australia’s brightest up-and-coming juniors to play alongside the professionals.

Ewan Westwood from Joondalup Country Club won the inaugural Perron Institute Junior Pro-Am with 40 Stableford points, Nalani Nelson from Lakelands Country Club runner-up with 36 points.

The corporate supporters will join the pros for Sunday’s final round with play to commence at 11.30am AWST.