Strange, Kulacz share spoils at Karratha

Scott Strange and Rick Kulacz have won the CITIC Pacific Mining Karratha Pro-Am in hot WA conditions.

Temperatures north of 38 degrees and a mild breeze around the narrow coastal course set the challenge for the 24-player field but it was Strange and Kulacz who came out on top with rounds of 3-under 69.

The sand greens did little to throw Kulacz off his game. After making the turn at 2-under alongside Dale Howie, the experienced West Australian added two further birdies and one bogey to his scorecard to claim his second win in as many weeks.

The victory has also cemented a run of good form for Scott Strange who narrowly missed a playoff berth at last week’s WA PGA Foursomes Championship alongside Brett Rumford.

With rounds of 2-under 70, Daniel Fox and Dale Howie tied for third place ahead of Ethan Andrews, Michael Long, Robert Mitchell and Damian Chatterley in a tie for fifth place.

The Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series continues on Saturday 5 September at the Roy Hill Hedland Pro-Am.

To view the final CITIC Pacific Mining Karratha Pro-Am leaderboard visit pga.org.au.