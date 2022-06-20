Strange holds Becker at bay to win Roy Hill Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Perth-born Scott Strange continues to assert his class on the WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, completing a three-stroke victory at the 2022 Roy Hill Golf Classic Pro-Am.

The Port Hedland Golf Club sand scrapes posed a challenge to many of the players in the field yet Strange never faltered, firing rounds of 65-66 for a two-round total of 13-under, three shots clear of WA Open champion Braden Becker (66).

The more familiar Port Hedland conditions of bright sunshine and moderate winds welcomed players for Sunday’s second round, Strange (pictured with Port Hedland Men’s Captain Russell Visser and Ladies Captain Helen Pullinger) and Becker producing matching birdies at the opening hole.

Playing in the group ahead of Strange, Becker made birdie at both five and six to narrow the margin, Strange countering with a birdie of his own at the par-4 fifth.

The winner of the Spalding Park Open extended his lead to four strokes with birdies at eight and nine and then played the back nine in two-under to comfortably keep Becker at bay.

Braden Becker could only draw within two of Strange in the final round of the Roy Hill Golf Classic Pro-Am.

Rick Kulacz (70) finished third on five-under total to move into fourth place on the WA Order of Merit with one event left to play.

Players now move onto Broome for the final event of the May/June swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, the 36-hole Broome Furnishings Carpet, Tile and Paint Broome Pro-Am starting Friday, June 24.

Click here for final scores and prize money.