Strange adds Broome Pro-Am to winning run - PGA of Australia

Veteran Scott Strange has defied difficult conditions to record his third win of the WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series at the Broome Furnishings Carpet Paint and Tile Pro-Am.

The wind was low but the temperature turned right up at Broome Golf Club, keeping scores in check as Strange started the second round one shot adrift of Simon Houston.

The pair both began their second rounds from the 11th hole – Strange in the group ahead – and it was Strange who struck first to assume top spot on the leaderboard.

Birdies at 13 and 16 saw the two-time DP World Tour winner move to five-under as Houston dropped back to three-under with a bogey at his opening hole.

Houston responded with birdies at the par-3 15th and par-4 first to re-join Strange at the top of the leaderboard.

Strange then birdied the second hole to move into the outright lead once again at six-under but quickly dropped back with a bogey on the following hole.

The par-5 eighth would prove to be the turning point of a see-sawing final round.

Strange was greenside in two shots and calmly got up-and-down for birdie as Houston was forced to lay up after missing his tee shot right.

A pushed wedge from 70 metres meant that Houston was unable to match to Strange’s birdie, settling for a par to drop one back.

A three-putt from Strange at the ninth opened the door again but Houston dropped a shot of his own, closing with another bogey at 10 in a final round of one-over 73 to earn a share of second as Strange finished two clear.

Haydn Barron (69) was the only player to break 70 in the second round to finish alongside Houston and Braden Becker in a tie for second.

Women’s Captain Bernie Smith, Men’s Captain Clinton Kimba, Scott Strange and major sponsor Jeremy McCardle.

The recent winner at both Spalding Park and Port Hedland, the two-stroke win was not enough to reel in Becker on the WA Order of Merit through 12 events.

Houston’s seventh top-three finish in 12 events has him in third place on the Order of Merit.

The Broome Pro-Am concludes another successful edition of the WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

