Stolz survives stumble to win Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am

Andre Stolz’s status as the new lord of the Legends Tour looks set to continue after he survived a late stumble to win the 36-hole Tropical Auto Group Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am at Yeppoon Golf Course on Friday.

Despite relatively calm conditions and clear skies scoring once again proved difficult on day two, Stolz (70-70) the only player to record two rounds under par to post 2-under and claim a one-stroke win from defending champion Peter Senior (72-69).

Winner of the 2020 Australian Senior PGA Championship last November, Stolz was second at the Northern Golf Club Legends Pro-Am in March and second at the Fleurieu Coast Swing in April and thought he had blown another shot at victory when he bogeyed the final hole on Friday.

“To be honest I bogeyed the 18th hole and I thought that would have been the difference between winning and losing,” said Stolz, winner of the Michelin Championship on the PGA TOUR in 2004.

“I have not played the course before until this week so am thrilled with the win.”

Starting the day one shot behind the leaders, Stolz fell further behind with a bogey at the fourth hole and after a bogey at six dropped another shot at the eighth.

But without anyone running away with the tournament Stolz kept in touch, birdies at nine, 10 and 17 providing enough of a buffer to bogey the last and still come away with the win.

With a premium on approach shots, Senior came up just short of defending the title he won back in 2019.

“The course suits my game as you do not need brute strength, more strategy around the tight layout,” said Senior.

“The greens were firm and the scoring showed that you needed to really think your away with your approach shots.”

A further three shots back in a tie for third was joint overnight leader Adam Le Vesconte, David Fearns and four-time Legends Tour Order of Merit winner Brad Burns.

The PGA Legends Tour will now make its way south to the Bargara Legends Pro-Am to be played July 13-14.