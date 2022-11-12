Stolz smashes scoring record at Roseville Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

The exact number is not known but one thing is clear; no one has gone lower than Andre Stolz at the Roseville Golf Club Mashie and Pro-Am.

The course record of 59 at the par-67 layout on Sydney’s Upper North Shore is held by PGA TOUR star Cam Davis – who broke 60 whilst still an amateur – and Stolz went within one of matching it in Round 1 on Friday.

He backed up that round of seven-under 60 with a four-under 63 for a two-round total of 123, nine strokes clear of his nearest challenger.

“We’re not sure what the former record was but that is by far and away the lowest two-round total anyone can remember for this event.” Said SParms PGA Legends Tour Coordinator, Andy Rogers.

Backing up such a low total on day one is never easy but an eagle at the par-4 sixth generated the momentum to put the rest of the field to the sword, turning in two-under and adding two further birdies on a bogey-free back nine.

Chris Taylor’s 36-hole score of 132 would be enough to win most years yet he was forced to play second fiddle to a rampant Stolz.

“The course was excellent and the weather was great,” said Stolz in praise of the condition of the course.

Murray Lott recorded his first career hole-in-one at the par-3 eighth on Saturday.

Extending his advantage at the top of the Order of Merit, Stolz wasn’t the only player to leave Roseville with fond memories.

Four Nations Cup representative Murray Lott made a hole-in-one on day two at the par-3 eighth, finding the bottom of the cup with his 8-iron from 137 metres for the first ace of his career.

The next event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour is the two-day NSW PGA Senior Championship at Castle Hill Country Club starting Monday.

