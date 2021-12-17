Stolz, Senior share Sunshine Coast Masters title - PGA of Australia

Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz has eagled the final hole to draw level with Peter Senior and claim a share of the Sunshine Coast Masters title at Twin Waters Golf Club.

The final round of the coveted two-day event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour also served as the last day of the Sunshine Coast Series and it could not have enjoyed a more thrilling conclusion.

The day began with six players tied for the lead at four-under par but it was Australian golf icon Peter Senior who took command of the championship late on Friday.

Senior enjoyed a two-stroke buffer playing the par-5 18th but a poor approach into a greenside bunker gave Stolz a small window in which to make his move.

The Queensland Senior PGA champion on Monday took full advantage, draining the putt for eagle to turn the screws on Senior.

But the champion that he is, Senior extricated himself from the bunker and two-putted for his par to match Stolz’s round of 68 and two-round total of eight-under and joint winners for the second time in the event’s history.

“Peter hit his second shot on 18 in the bunker and I thought, This is my chance to eagle and get a win,” said Stolz.

“I managed the eagle but the champion that Peter is, made his par to tie.”

For Senior it is his first win during the December swing albeit having been in contention in almost every event.

“I putted better this event and the scores reflected that,” said Senior, the inaugural Sunshine Coast Masters winner in 2015.

“A poor second shot up hole 18 cost me but thrilled to be in the winner’s circle again.”

In a tie for third place were the duo of Brad Burns (73) and Grant Kenny (71) who finished five shots back, the highlight of the day produced by David Diaz who managed an albatross on the par-5 fourth when he holed his second shot from 200 metres out.

Sponsored by the Sunshine Coast Council, the Sunshine Coast Series also wrapped up with Senior storming home to win with a five round combined total of 11-under par, two shots clear of over overnight leader Brad Burns (nine-under) with Stolz a further two shots back on seven-under par.

The SParms PGA Legends Series will now head to the Casino Golf Club on Sunday for the final event of 2021, the Casino Legends Pro-Am.

For all scores and information please click here.