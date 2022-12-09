Stolz secures Order of Merit at Sunshine Coast Masters - PGA of Australia

Andre Stolz has secured a second straight SParms PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit win with a two-stroke victory at the $25,000 Cricks Sunshine Coast Masters.

One of the most popular events on the Legends Tour calendar, Twin Waters Golf Club again played host to a stellar 62-player field across the two days that included 1991 Open champion and proud Sunshine Coast product Ian Baker-Finch.

Stolz, too, now calls the Sunshine Coast home and it was a fitting venue to officially confirm his Order of Merit triumph.

With $80,889 in prize money Stolz has an unassailable lead on the Order of Merit with just two events left to be played.

A superb round of seven-under 65 in Round 1 gave Stolz a three-shot buffer from Nigel Lane heading into Round 2, Lane continuing on his excellent form after his win at Mount Coolum earlier in the week.

Stolz had six birdies and an eagle at the par-5 18th in his opening round, his lone blemish coming at the long par-3 17th.

“The course was great and although we had two stoppages due to the storm I managed to keep my concentration and finish off a good round,” Stolz said.

Although storms punctuated day one players were greeted by cooler conditions on Friday with Stolz and Lane playing together in the final group.

Lane (68) had four birdies in the final five holes to push Stolz (69) to the very end but his par at the closing hole and Stolz’s birdie secured a two-shot win and 10-under total for the defending Order of Merit champion.

Lane’s back-to-back rounds of four-under 68 earned him outright second followed by Richard Backwell (70-68) and John Wade (69-69) who shared third place.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now moves to Maroochy River on Sunday for the penultimate event of the year, the 36-hole Queensland Senior PGA Championship.

