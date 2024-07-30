Stolz makes it seven at Meadowbrook - PGA of Australia

Andre Stolz’s domination of the PGA Legends Tour continued today as the Queenslander took out his seventh title this year at the William (Bill) Beattie Henderson Memorial Cup at Meadowbrook Golf Club.

A joint winner in Toowoomba last week, Stolz was the sole winner today by one shot over Grahame Stinson and Tod Power, after a 3-under 69.

Stolz is now cruising at the top of the Order of Merit.

HOW THE WINNING SCORE UNFOLDED

Playing holes 10-27 at Meadowbrook, Stolz started his day on ten, which he birdied, and another birdie came at 12.

A bogey followed at 14 followed, however when Stolz made eagle at the par-5 16th, he looked as if he may go super-low.

Coming down the last however, Stolz found himself at 2-under, needing something special to take the outright win.

Special is just what Stolz produced, managing a clutch up-and-down for birdie on the last to clinch the cup.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I actually checked the leaderboard a couple times there,” Stolz admitted due to the tight competition.

“I actually played really good tee to green, I was hitting it great, I just hadn’t played that new nine up the top of the hill there and where those pins where everything was pretty dicey.

“The surrounds of the greens were fantastic, and the green surfaces were pretty good, that weren’t too quick but you wouldn’t want these greens quick.

“I was keen to have a good day, and I actually won the young boys pro-am here a million year ago.

“The last two or three months I feel like I’ve clicked with a few things.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

69 Andre Stolz (QLD)

70 Grahame Stinson (NSW), Tod Power (QLD)

71 Wade Brunjes (QLD), Nigel Weldon (QLD), David Fearns (QLD)

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour next heads to the City of Moreton Bay region later this week, with Wantima the host on Thursday and Bribie Island on Friday.