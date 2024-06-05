Stolz shoots 65 to join Norris in Fiji Legends lead - PGA of Australia

Andre Stolz and Jason Norris will head into the final round of the Fiji Legends Golf Classic tied for the lead after the birdies flowed freely at Denarau Golf and Racquet Club today.

Norris followed up his 1-under-par 71 from Natadola Bay in round one with a 4-under 68 at nearby Denarau, but was caught by Stolz who produced the low round so far in the three-day PGA Legends Tour tournament, a 7-under 65.

The duo holds a two-shot advantage over Roland Baglin (73-68) and John Onions (74-67).

After a self-described “terrible” putting round on Tuesday, Stolz had a much better day out at Denarau where 20 players in the over-50s field broke par compared to just one a day earlier.

“I’m very happy with how I’m playing again,” Stolz said.

“I had a run over there in Perth and played terrible the whole time. ‘Norry’ was playing great over there and I wasn’t.

“I was really happy to sort a few things out before I came over here.

“It’ll be good fun playing with ‘Norry’ tomorrow.

“Fiji is a great place to have a holiday and play some golf but I’ve run second here the last two years and I’m sick of that.”

Norris will be looking to add the Fiji Legends Golf Classic trophy to the Fiji International title he claimed in 2017 when it was co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia, DP World Tour and Asian Tour.

“I have a soft spot with Fiji and love coming back,” Norris said.

“I think I’m going to be chasing Stolzy all day tomorrow so hopefully I can play a bit better.”

Defending champion Peter Senior will also be in the hunt on the final day, starting three back after posting a 70 today following a 72 at Natadola Bay on Tuesday.

The final round will have a shotgun start at 9am (Fiji time).

Leaderboard

-5: Andre Stolz (74-65); Jason Norris (71-68)

-3: Roland Baglin (73-68); John Onions (74-67)

-2: Peter Senior (72-70)

-1: Christopher Taylor (73-70): Mark Boulton (73-70)

Even: Marcus Cain (75-69); David Fearns (74-70); Martin Peterson (72-72)