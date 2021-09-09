Stolz in hospital after heart attack

Former PGA Tour player Andre Stolz is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack while competing on the SParms PGA Legends Tour.

The 51-year-old, who rose to prominence in 2004 when he won the PGA Tour’s Michelin Championship at Las Vegas, was competing in the Halcyon Meadowbrook Legends Pro-Am in Brisbane on Tuesday when he began to feel pains in his chest.

A statement on his personal Facebook account read: “Yesterday whilst playing at Meadowbrook Andre experienced severe chest pains which have now been confirmed as a ‘heart attack’.

“He was taken by ambulance to hospital and will be there for some time as they assess surgery and his recovery.

“We appreciate if everyone would respect his and wife Katrina’s privacy at this difficult time. Our thoughts are with him and his family.”

Stolz had been on a winning run in his comeback from injury, winning six events on the popular seniors circuit. He was due to be in the US launching his own Champions Tour career two weeks ago but instead had to use Rod Pampling’s breakthrough victory on the American circuit as inspiration to win the Royal Queensland Legends Pro-Am in Brisbane.

Just a couple of hours after Pampling broke an 18-year drought for Aussies on the Champions Tour with his win at the Boeing Classic, players on the SParms PGA Legends Tour took to the Royal Queensland Golf Club layout.

The dominant force on the Legends Tour this year, Stolz had originally intended to be in America for Champions Tour qualifying but with travel so difficult instead turned his attention to RQ, firing seven birdies in a round of 6-under 66 to win by three strokes.

“I was actually due to be in the US this week pre-qualifying for the Champions Tour though challenges getting back into the country stopped me from jumping on the plane,” Stolz said after the win.

“It was great to see Rod Pampling fly the Australian flag and get the win especially given he is a member here at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

“Hopefully I can get over to the US when travel is far easier.”

The PGA of Australia and the entire Australian golf community wishes Stolz a speedy recovery.