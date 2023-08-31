Stolz favourite for $80,000 PNG Senior Open - PGA of Australia

Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz will swap the wilds of coastal Scotland for the tropical heat of Papua New Guinea when he tees off in the $80,000 PNG Senior Open on Friday.

The recent passing of Glenn Joyner will cast a sombre shadow over Lae Golf Club where 43 players will contest the 54-hole event.

Winner of the inaugural PNG Senior Open last year, Peter Senior was unavailable to return to defend his title, opening the door for Stolz to extend his lead on the SParms PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit.

Stolz has only recently returned to Australia following a month in Europe that included a start at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Golf Links.

Awarded the Legends Tour Pro-Am of the Year in 2022, the PNG Senior Open has quickly become a favourite with the players as the hospitality is second to none.

“It’s great to have the event back at Lae Golf Club,” said Tournament Director for Lae Golf Club, Troy Hewson.

“The members, sponsors and community in general are excited to be hosting the event once more.”

Adding to the challenge at Lae Golf Club this year will be the softness of the fairways, the course having received an astonishing 900mm of rain in the past seven days.

The 42 senior professionals and one local amateur will vie for the PNG Senior Open trophy with another 80 members and sponsors joining the pros to play in a pro-am format for the first two rounds.

Round 1 draw