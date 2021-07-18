Stolz extends winning streak at Fraser Coast Classic

Former PGA Tour winner Andre Stolz has continued his dominance on the PGA Tour of Australasia Legends Tour, making it three wins in succession at the Urangan Smash Repairs Fraser Coast Classic at Hervey Bay Golf Club on Sunday.

The reigning Australian Senior PGA champion, Stolz is in his first full year on the Legends Tour and in the past few weeks the 51-year-old has proven to be unbeatable.

Since the arrival of the Legends Tour into North Queensland on July 8 Stolz has claimed the Tropical Auto Group Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am, the Kens Plumbing Plus/CUB/Lindsay Australia Bargara Legends Pro-Am and made it three on the trot at Hervey Bay.

Trailing defending champion Peter Senior by a stroke heading into the final round, Stolz produced the best ball-striking display of his recent run of success to return a score of 4-under 66 for a total of 7-under and a four-stroke victory.

“Today is the best I have played in the past three events and the putts started to drop on the back nine,” said Stolz.

“Peter the course superintendent has done a great job with all the rain. Although a little wet, the greens were really true.”

Equalling Stolz for the best round of the day, fellow New South Welshman Guy Wall finished outright second with a brilliant final round of 4-under par 66, following up his first round score of 1-over par 71 for a total of 3-under par 137.

“I am still learning out here and it is a really good feeling to get a promising result,” said Wall.

“We had a couple of long days but the course held up well with the rain we had Friday night, especially the greens.”

In a tie for third and a further shot back on 2-under par 138 was the trio of Ben Jackson, Craig Warren and home-town hero Chris Taylor.

The 2021 PGA Legends Tour now heads to the Beerwah Golf Club for the 2021 Elgin Valley Beerwah Legends Pro-Am to be played July 21-22.