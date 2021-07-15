Stolz edges off Senior to win again in Bargara

Last year’s Australian PGA Seniors Championship winner and former PGA Tour winner Andre Stolz took out the Ken’s Plumbing/CUB/Lindsay Australia Bargara Legends Pro-Am yesterday.

The New South Welshman started the day one shot behind the overnight leaders, but his second consecutive round of 4-under par (68) for a tournament total of 136 put him in front by one shot.

“Unlike yesterday I actually did not hit the ball well, I just scrambled really well,” said Stolz.

“I bogeyed hole 17 and thought I needed a birdie up hole 18 and missed it and thought I may have blown it.”

Australian golfing legend and two-time Australian Open Champion Peter Senior finished in a tie for second after a round two score of -4 under par (68) and total score of 137, a single shot off Stolz for the second consecutive event.

“I wish this Stolz fellow would go back to where he came from,” said a laughing Senior.

“I finished with three consecutive birdies and thought I may have scraped into a playoff but Andre was too good again.”

Joining Senior in the tie for second was equal overnight leader Victorian Euan Walters after his round two score of 2-under par (70).

“I just didn’t hit enough greens today to seriously threaten Andre, albeit only finishing one back,” said Walters.

“It was great to make my QLD PGA Legends debut here at Bargara which was a fantastic event starting with shootout played in front hundreds of spectators the day before round one”

A further three shots back in tied third were Queenslanders Simon Tooman and Nigel Lane, who finished with a two round score of 140.

The PGA Legends Tour will now make its way to Harvey Bay for the Fraser Coast Classic, to be played 17-18 July.