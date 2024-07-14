Stolz cruises to victory at Fraser Coast Classic - PGA of Australia

Andre Stolz has solidified his place at the top of the PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit with a commanding seven-shot victory at the Urangan Smash Repairs Fraser Coast Classic.

Co-leader with Kiwi Dell Bain after Round 1 at Hervey Bay Golf and Country Club, Stolz took a stranglehold of the tournament with an outward nine of 5-under 30, Bain falling from contention by playing the front nine in 5-over 40.

Stolz narrowly missed a birdie putt on nine for a front nine of 29 but had done enough to separate himself from the field, his round of 5-under 65 and 7-under total making him the only player in red figures across the two rounds.

Ken Druce grabbed second with rounds of 71-69 as Euan Walters (71) and Nigel Weldon (68) shared third at 2-over par.

“It was sort of a nice, cruisy day, if that’s possible,” said Stolz.

“I didn’t birdie either of the par 5s today, so that was a bit disappointing and I hit one wrong club at the par 3.

“It came up short in the trap and made a nasty little bogey there but the rest of the day I pretty much had it on a string.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Runner-up to Simon Tooman at the Bargara Legends Pro-Am, Stolz began Sunday’s final round with a point to prove.

He began with two birdies in his opening three holes and, as Bain began to struggle in the group ahead, moved out to a handy lead with birdies at five and six.

A birdie at eight got Stolz to 5-under on his round, the bogey at the par-3 12th erased with a sixth and final birdie at the par-4 16th.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I certainly feel like I’ve been playing all right of late and I enjoy this course,” said Stolz.

“It’s a good test. I mean it doesn’t look that tricky when you first step up there, but the way they prepare the course it gets a bit tricky and bouncy out there.

“They’ve made a few changes here and I think it looks great.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Andre Stolz 68-65—133

2 Ken Druce 71-69—140

T3 Euan Walters 71-71—142

T3 Nigel Weldon 74-68—142

5 Stephen Woodhead 71-72—143

T6 John Martin 76-68—144

T6 Chris Taylor 73-71—144

T6 David Fearns 74-70—144

T6 Peter Senior OAM 72-72—144

NEXT UP

Players head south to the Sunshine Coast for the Belle Property Mt Coolum Legends Pro-Am at Mt Coolum Golf Club on Monday before a short break leading into the two events in Toowoomba from July 25.