Stolz completes a weekly double at Cowra - PGA of Australia

After escaping from “la-la land” on day one, Andre Stolz turned the Cowra Lamb Legends Pro-Am into yet another PGA Legends Tour victory today.

The 2024 Order of Merit leader made it back-to-back 36-hole wins this week by shooting rounds of 66-65 for an 11-under-par total on the NSW Central West layout to secure a four-shot win over Victorian Adam Henwood (65-70) and fellow Queenslander Chris Taylor (68-67).

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

The ACT Senior PGA winner from Wednesday started round two a shot behind Henwood but proceeded to shoot the low round of Saturday to overcome the overnight leader’s challenge.

Three birdies on the front nine saw him turn in 33 and he then picked up shots at the par-4 10th and 12th holes to seize the lead.

While Henwood played the back nine in +1, Stolz was blemish-free, adding in another birdie on the par-4 17th to seal his 10th PGA Legends Tour title for 2024.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

Stolz said: “Coming here after Fairbairn I was feeling pretty flat actually and had a slow start on day one. I was hitting it nice but I was a bit in la-la land. Just managed to spark something earlier on the back nine yesterday by knocking a few close.

”It was good fun playing with Adam today. I thought we were going to have one of those days where we’d make eight birdies each. He started on fire but cooled off a bit luckily for me.

“The way we started out I thought we were in for a bit of hustle and bustle all day.

“My short game has been a bit off lately so I’ve been doing a bit of work on it and it’s probably why there’s been a lack of bogeys the last couple of days.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-11: Andre Stolz (Qld) 66-65

-7: Chris Taylor (Qld) 68-67; Adam Henwood (Vic) 65-70

-3: Mark Boulton (Vic) 71-68; Euan Walters (Vic) 70-69; Nigel Weldon (Qld) 70-69; Lucas Bates (Qld 70-69

-2: Guy Wall (NSW) 66-74

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour’s next stop is the Kent Relocation Group NSW Senior PGA Championship at Cromer Golf Club on October 21-22. Stolz is the defending champion.